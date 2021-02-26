Penn State isn’t letting its challenging start to the season deter any kind of long-term goals it has as a team.

After starting the season 4-3, the Nittany Lions currently sit in seventh place in the Big Ten standings, but remain ranked No. 10 nationally in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.

The beginning of the blue and white’s season seemed to fall right in line with what sports fans have grown to accept in the last few months after coronavirus postponements set the start of the season back a few weeks.

While that delay was a disappointing time for a program that hadn’t played a match in over a year, it only fueled Penn State’s desire to get back out on the court.

“It was definitely a little challenging, but it was more of excitement and just the opportunity to play, because it’s been so long,” junior libero Jenna Hampton said. “I think that kind of put it in perspective. Things can happen randomly, so when you get a chance to play, you’ve got to give it your all.”

Coming into her third year in the program, Hampton had to make the move from defensive specialist to libero, and it’s clear she hasn’t missed a beat.

The junior Nittany Lion set her career-high in digs twice already this season and leads the team in total digs and digs per set.

However, Hampton recognizes the changing of positions and unfamiliarity may have contributed to the team’s slow start.

“It’s kind of been the same players, but just people playing different roles, like me stepping into the libero spot has been kind of different,” Hampton said. “I think we’re coming together more as we practice and I think it’s getting a lot better from the start of the season.”

Coming into last weekend’s series against Indiana, the Nittany Lions lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2016 and were looking for something to spark their confidence.

What followed was a series in which Penn State looked like a well-oiled machine, playing as a complete unit and losing just one set.

“I think it definitely was a big confidence-booster for us,” Hampton said. “Ohio State, we started off really strong and you just can’t let teams come back, because everyone in the Big Ten is good. You can’t overlook anyone. I think beating Indiana and playing really well as a team together really brought more confidence to us.

“We can compete at a high level, we just have to take it one game at a time.”

That confidence is beginning to permeate throughout the locker room, especially among Penn State’s less experienced players.

Annie Cate Fitzpatrick, a freshman outside hitter out of Florida, has played every set for the Nittany Lions so far this season, and has provided some major offensive firepower.

In just seven career matches, Fitzpatrick is fourth on the team in points and second in kills.

Those offensive statistics are nothing short of extraordinary for a freshman in the Big Ten, but Fitzpatrick acknowledges how much her coaches and teammates have helped her.

“If you’re in a little rut or divot — whatever — take a deep breath, slow down, forget the last play,” Fitzpatrick said. “Play how you know how to play. I find something in situations like that a lot, where I just need to take a step back and breathe, do what I know how to do and not overthink everything.”

While the Nittany Lions seem to have found their groove in the first third of the season, their schedule the rest of the way is by no means a walk in the park.

Four of Penn State’s remaining seven series are against Big Ten foes ranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll with showdowns against Wisconsin and Nebraska to close out the regular season.

But if this team has learned anything from its time on the court this season, it’s to never look too far ahead.

“The Big Ten is one of the best conferences,” Fitzpatrick said. “You need to be ready for every single game, and you can’t take sets or points off. We’ve seen that with our team and every other team. It’s a hustle, it’s a grind. Everyone in the Big Ten is going to be awesome — that’s just something you have to work through every single point if you want to succeed.”