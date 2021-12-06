Penn State women’s volleyball falls far below expectations with early NCAA Tournament exit | Opinion

For many teams around the country, a 20-win season and NCAA Tournament victory is a solid finish — but for a program with the expectations and legacy Penn State carries, it can only be categorized as a disappointment.

The Nittany Lions accomplished quite a bit in 2021, with their 41st consecutive tournament appearance and victories over highly ranked conference opponents, Ohio State and Minnesota.

Still, the blue and white hasn’t reached the consistent excellence that defines Russ Rose’s Penn State tenure in either of its past two seasons.

From 1991 — the season the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten — to 2014, Rose’s squad finished no lower than third in the conference.

In the seven seasons since, Penn State has ended above fourth just twice, and it slid to sixth-place finishes in each of the past two campaigns.

After an 11-3 start and three consecutive Big Ten wins, the 2021 edition of the Nittany Lions looked to be clicking on all cylinders, but once the schedule picked up in intensity, Penn State faltered.

The blue and white posted a dismal 2-9 record against AVCA Top-25 foes in the regular season and couldn’t seem to get over the hump when facing off against teams of equal or greater talent.

An issue that plagued Penn State in the regular season and postseason was its shaky play when holding the lead late in sets.

The trend started in the Nittany Lions’ early September battles against Oregon and Stanford, with the blue and white losing an 18-14 second-set lead in an eventual sweep to the Ducks.

The very next night, Penn State found itself up 22-20 in set No. 2 and at match-point in the fourth set against the Cardinal.

Had they just finished off either of those sets, the Nittany Lions would’ve avoided a brutal five-set loss — one that ended the weekend on a sour note.

In the NCAA Tournament, that problem was even more magnified — leads of 18-15 and 21-19 weren’t enough in Penn State’s second set against Towson on Friday, although it was the only set the Nittany Lions dropped in the match.

On Saturday against Pitt, the blue and white seemed to be headed toward a third-set victory, but five consecutive Panther points drastically altered the course of the match.

Then, leads of 18-14 and 23-21 in the fourth set couldn’t push Penn State to a fifth, and the Nittany Lions bowed out of the big dance.

Penn State was a talented group in 2021, with a trio of seniors — right-side hitter Jonni Parker, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and defensive specialist Jenna Hampton — earning all-Big Ten honors.

The blue and white also added a pair of highly sought-after transfers — fifth-year senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard and senior outside hitter Adanna Rollins — who made numerous contributions at critical moments throughout the season.

However, despite that talent and experience, the blue and white lacked the ability to finish what so many Rose teams have.

After two consecutive sub-par seasons and failing to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002, it appears as though Penn State has lost its position as the Big Ten’s cream of the crop.

The Nittany Lions’ last national title came in 2014, and while that wouldn’t be much of a drought for plenty of other squads, the fact is — the standard is much higher for Penn State than a second-round exit.

The Nittany Lions have been dominant for four decades, but for the first time under Rose, their presence on the national landscape has diminished: It’s no longer a foregone conclusion that Penn State will be among those competing year in and year out for a championship.