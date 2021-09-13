Penn State women's volleyball vs. Oregon

The Penn State women's volleyball team cheers on their teammates on the court after Oregon State scores a point over Penn State in the first set during Penn State women's volleyball's game against Oregon State at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Penn State beat Oregon 3-0.

 Regan Gross

Following Saturday’s loss against Stanford, Penn State dropped two spots and now sits at No. 20 in the AVCA poll.

The Nittany Lions have a 5-3 overall record so far this season including two consecutive losses to Oregon and Stanford.

The blue and white will look to bounce back when it faces off against Robert Morris on Sept. 17.

