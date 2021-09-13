Following Saturday’s loss against Stanford, Penn State dropped two spots and now sits at No. 20 in the AVCA poll.
Came in at #️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ this week. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/NsbPMCCEmQ— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 13, 2021
The Nittany Lions have a 5-3 overall record so far this season including two consecutive losses to Oregon and Stanford.
The blue and white will look to bounce back when it faces off against Robert Morris on Sept. 17.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
After getting swept by No. 11 Oregon on Friday, No. 18 Penn State immediately challenged ano…