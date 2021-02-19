Aside from a second set blemish, Indiana never seriously threatened host Penn State.

Coming off of three straight losses, the Nittany Lions got back in the win column Friday night, beating the Hoosiers 3-1.

The Nittany Lions came out hot from the start, dominating the first set and winning 25-13.

In the second frame, the blue and white fell behind after committing a few early errors, but was able to fight back to tie up the Hoosiers at 24 points apiece. The two sides would go back and forth in the end until Indiana prevailed, winning 27-25.

Penn State’s defense provided a strong start to the third set, and would carry that momentum all the way to a 25-10 victory and a 2-1 lead in sets.

Both teams battled early in the fourth set, but Penn State’s offense would not be denied. The Nittany Lions closed out the set winning 25-18 to secure their first victory in over a week.

Junior trio stands out

The Nittany Lions’ victory over Indiana was a total team effort, but it’s safe to say that it would’ve been more difficult without the performances of Jonni Parker, Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord.

The three juniors have led the way for Penn State in the early stages of the season, and tonight was no different.

Coming into the season, expectations were high for Parker, and so far, she’s delivered. The right side hitter provided a huge spark on offense Friday, contributing 18 kills and a .432 hitting percentage.

Defensively, Hord had all the answers as she racked up four blocks to go along with eight kills.

Last, but certainly not least, Gray did a little bit of everything for Penn State. She provided 16 points, and her efficient .409 hit percentage provided a great secondary scoring option for the Nittany Lions.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Coming into the season, it was clear that this team was going to have to rely on its junior class. On Friday, they came through.

Defense plays tough yet again

So far this season, Penn State’s backbone has been it’s defense, and it continued against Indiana.

The Nittany Lions totaled 12 blocks while a multitude of players provided key digs to keep points alive.

The Hoosiers offense struggled to get any kind of consistent offense going all night, finishing with a hitting percentage of just .074, which allowed Penn State to control much of the flow of the game.

Strong finish secures win

For the first time in a few matches, Penn State was able to capitalize on it’s early lead and close the opposing team out for a win.

In their last match against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions had a 2-0 lead before allowing the Buckeyes to catch up and eventually win the match.

It was clear that Penn State had a different approach on Friday.

Leading 2-1 going into the fourth set, the Nittany Lions never let their foot off the gas, closing the Hoosiers out 25-18.

It was an impressive stretch finish for Penn State, and should provide the team with plenty of confidence going forward.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men’s hockey unsurprisingly another victim of coronavirus health protocols | Opinion By the time Penn State returns to the ice for a competitive series, nearly a month will have…