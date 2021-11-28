Penn State women’s volleyball earns NCAA Tournament spot, learns 1st round opponent

Penn State kept its streak alive on Sunday night
Despite its fair share of struggles at the end of the regular season, Penn State qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 41st consecutive time.
The blue and white will take on Townson in the first round on either Dec. 3 or 4 in Pittsburgh.
𝟭𝘀𝘁 & 𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝘀📍 Pittsburgh, PA📅 Dec. 3-4(3) @Pitt_VB🆚@umbcvolleyball @Towson_VB🆚@PennStateVBALL#NCAAVB— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) November 29, 2021
The Nittany Lions finished their campaign with a sweep against Iowa on Saturday with a 20-10 record and a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
The stage was set for a rebound for Penn State at Rec Hall — senior night against a reeling …