Penn State women’s volleyball earns NCAA Tournament spot, learns 1st round opponent

Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

After scoring 22 points in the first set, the Penn State Women's Volleyball team congratulates each other during the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at  Rec Hall. Penn State beat Rutgers 3-1.

 Regan Gross

Penn State kept its streak alive on Sunday night

Despite its fair share of struggles at the end of the regular season, Penn State qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the 41st consecutive time.

The blue and white will take on Townson in the first round on either Dec. 3 or 4 in Pittsburgh.

The Nittany Lions finished their campaign with a sweep against Iowa on Saturday with a 20-10 record and a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play.

