Penn State put up a valiant effort on the road against No. 3 Wisconsin, but didn’t have enough left to seal the deal.

The blue and white fell in five sets to the Badgers in Madison on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions played from behind for most of the first set, but similar to the second set Friday night, they overcame a late deficit to claim a 27-25 victory.

25 points wasn’t enough in the second set either, as the blue and white again came back to tie the frame multiple times before ultimately falling just short by a 32-30 margin.

Penn State took an early third-set lead that it wouldn't relinquish, holding off a late Wisconsin comeback to win 25-20, reclaiming a one-set advantage.

The Badgers knotted things up with a hard-fought 25-23 fourth-set victory.

Wisconsin took charge of the tiebreaking set and led wire-to-wire in a match-clinching 15-7 win.

Here are three takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ five-set loss.

Pritchard returns

A key contributor was back in Penn State’s lineup for the first time in nearly a month Saturday.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard returned to the court for the first time since the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 26 victory over Ohio State — it didn’t take long for her to make an impact.

Pritchard had three kills on three attacks in the first set, and all three came late in the frame, pushing Penn State closer to an eventual set win.

Five more Pritchard kills in the second enabled the Nittany Lions to take a late lead in the set, although they would eventually fall by two.

Pritchard finished with nine kills and seven digs in her return, giving the blue and white a spark on both sides of the court.

Block party

As it has done so often this season, Penn State made its net-front presence known early against the Badgers.

The Nittany Lions’ first-set win was aided by an 8-0 edge in total blocks, including four in a row at a critical point in the frame.

The blue and white ended the match with an 18 to 13.5 advantage in blocks, with sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland leading the charge with eight total individually.

Nittany Lions rally again

Wisconsin found out Saturday what Minnesota realized Friday — it’s not easy to put Penn State away late in sets.

Down 24-21 in the first, the Nittany Lions put together a 6-1 run to emerge victorious.

Although it couldn't finish the job in the second, the blue and white found a way to turn a 19-13 deficit into an absolute battle down the stretch.

Despite the loss Saturday, it was an incredible weekend of resiliency for Penn State, never backing down no matter how much it trailed by.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s volleyball secures sweep of No. 12 Minnesota Penn State put its recent struggles with ranked opponents in the past with a convincing vict…