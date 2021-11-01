After being defeated by now-No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 13 Penn State looked to head into the Halloween weekend with a chance to rebound against unranked Illinois and Maryland.

Unfortunately for Russ Rose and company, this was not the case.

Due to a weekend of inconsistency, the Nittany Lions drop two spots to No. 15 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Undefeated @TexasVolleyball and @UofLVolleyball again kept the top two spots in this week’s AVCA Division I WVB Poll. With @IlliniVBall joining the top 25, that means seven @B1GVolleyball teams are included in the rankings. See the results here: https://t.co/QseZWQbTM6 pic.twitter.com/uG9ikKntwq — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) November 1, 2021

Penn State defeated Maryland on Oct. 29 but failed to secure victory over Illinois team a day later — only the team’s third home loss to the Illini since 1998.

The blue and white are the sixth-highest Big Ten squad in the coaches top 25, behind No. 11 Minnesota, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 8 Purdue, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 4 Wisconsin.

