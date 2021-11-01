Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Illinois at the Recreation Hall on October 30, 2021.

Cassie Kuerschen (12) dives for the ball in a game against Illinois. Penn State lost the match 3 sets to 1 on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in University Park, PA.

 Ryan Bowman

After being defeated by now-No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 13 Penn State looked to head into the Halloween weekend with a chance to rebound against unranked Illinois and Maryland.

Unfortunately for Russ Rose and company, this was not the case.

Due to a weekend of inconsistency, the Nittany Lions drop two spots to No. 15 in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

Penn State defeated Maryland on Oct. 29 but failed to secure victory over Illinois team a day later — only the team’s third home loss to the Illini since 1998.

The blue and white are the sixth-highest Big Ten squad in the coaches top 25, behind No. 11 Minnesota, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 8 Purdue, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 4 Wisconsin. 

