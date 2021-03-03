Despite beating Ohio State earlier in the season, Penn State did not emerge with the same result this time around.

The Buckeyes, who currently sit atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect conference record, defeated the Nittany Lions in straight sets at Rec Hall Wednesday night.

Ohio State jumped out to a one set lead, toppling the blue and white 25-18. Penn State did not commit any service errors, but its efficiency behind the service line was not enough to keep the blue and white in contention.

In the second frame, the Buckeyes notched four unanswered points, which meant Penn State played from behind for the entire set.

The Nittany Lions tied the set at 12 points each with a block from junior right side hitter Jonni Parker. Her service ace gave Penn State another tied set as it was a draw at 14 points apiece.

But Ohio State scored six consecutive points, ultimately giving the scarlet and gray a 25-20 win in the second set.

In the third and final frame, the blue and white improved but it was not enough to overcome the Buckeyes’ offense.

The score was closer in the beginning of the set unlike others where Ohio State was able to get an early lead.

In fact, Penn State kept it to a one-point set for quite a while until the Buckeyes scored two in a row, making the score 9-7.

The blue and white held its own against Ohio State, but in the end, it was unable to overpower the Buckeyes’ offense. The scarlet and gray secured the final set 25-23 to cap off the victory.

Penn State allows too many Ohio State runs

Something that has been a bit of a recurring theme in past matches has been Penn State allowing its opponent to go on scoring runs.

The further the Buckeyes got ahead, the more difficult it was for the Nittany Lions to catch up.

In the first set, Penn State allowed four consecutive points while in the second set, it allowed five.

Kudryashova paces offense, Blossom contributes

Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Anastasiya Kudruashova was the offensive leader for Wednesday night’s match as she made several crucial plays.

She led the team in kills with 11 and points with 11.5. She also had a stellar hitting percentage of .320 with two assists.

Junior setter Gabby Blossom contributed on both offense and defense.

She led the team in assists with 28, and in digs with eight. She was also tied for first with Parker with one service ace. Blossom was third on the team with a .333 hitting percentage.

Offense fails to keep tight leads

Whenever Penn State had the opportunity to pull ahead, it was only able to do so by one or two points.

With such small leads, Ohio State was easily able to erase them and gain bigger leads of its own.

The Nittany Lions finished with a solid .333 team hitting percentage. However, it was not enough to stop the Buckeyes’ offense.

