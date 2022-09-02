It was a perfect Friday for the Penn State women’s volleyball as the Nittany Lions won both of their matches against Iowa State and Troy

Penn State began their weekend at the LSU Tiger Challenge with a match against Iowa State at 1 p.m.

After falling behind early, the Nittany Lions surpassed the Cyclones with a huge 12-4 scoring run, jumping out to a 21-19 lead late in the opening set.

Fifth-year senior Katie Clark made her season debut with a bang as her back-to-back kills gave the blue and white a 25-22 Set 1 win.

Iowa State would respond in a big way in Set 2, using multiple aces and aggressive play at the net to take a 15-7 lead midway through the set, before eventually taking the set 25-22.

Kashauna Williams made a huge impact on the match in Set 3, guiding the Nittany Lions to a 22-19 lead. Despite a late 3-0 Iowa State run, Penn State responded with kills from Seleisa Elisaia and Zoe Weatherington to take Set 3 25-22.

Penn State started out strong in Set 4, taking advantage of Iowa State errors with strong passing from Elisaia, and back-to-back kills from Taylor Trammell to take a 16-9 lead.

The blue and white were able to finish off Iowa State in Set 4 by a score of 25-15 with Weatherington delivering the final kill of the match and securing the 3-1 win.

In Penn State’s second game of the day against Troy, the Nittany Lions got off to a flying start as freshman Gillian Grimes recorded three aces in a row en route to 14-6 lead.

Penn State continued to control the first frame, and an Anastasiya Kudrayashova kill gave the blue and white a 25-18 Set 1 win.

The second set featured Erika Williams’ season debut as she made an immediate contribution to the match. Williams extended the Penn State lead to 15-11 after a pair of kills.

The Nittany Lions and Trojans continued to play an evenly matched second set as a Zoe Weatherington kill gave Penn State a 21-18 lead. After a 3-0 scoring run, the blue and white won Set 2 25-21.

With a 2-0 lead in the match, Penn State extended their lead in Set 3 to 17-9 after a Maddy Bilinovic ace and Erika Williams kill.

Trammell and Weatherington closed the door on Troy as their kills ended the set 25-16, a 3-0 win for the Nittany Lions.

Block party

The Nittany Lions were relentless in their pursuit for the ball at the net, preventing both the Iowa State and Troy attack from establishing a presence.

Trammell led the way for Penn State with five blocks in Game 1 and four in Game 2. Clark showed off her ability at the net as she tallied six blocks between the two games.

Weatherington and Williams also contributed to the dominant day at the net as they totaled six and five blocks respectively.

Kill squad

The Nittany Lions had four players with 10 or more kills in Game 1 and three players with nine or more kills in Game 2.

Stark was a dominant force for the blue and white today as she totaled 22 kills and six digs to go along with a hit percentage of .471 in Game 2.

Weatherington has a commanding presence on the floor and brought that again today as she tallied 26 kills in both games with a .500 hit percentage and .683 kill percentage in Game 1.

Elisaia’s excellence

Since transferring from Cal State Bakersfield, the graduate student has done nothing but provide positive results for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

After leading Game 1 with 49 assists, Elisaia added on with another 35 in Game 2, allowing the big hitters up front to attack the opponent all game long.

In addition to her outstanding ability to pass the ball effectively, Elisaia has a strong sense of awareness when to send the ball over with force as she tallied 6 kills in both games.

