For the third time this season, Penn State swept a Big Ten opponent on its home court.

The Nittany Lions finished off Rutgers in a straight set victory Saturday night to close out a series sweep where the blue and white won every set.

Much like Friday, the key for coach Russ Rose’s team was an efficient offense.

The Nittany Lions finished with a .438 hitting percentage and 48 kills, a feat Rose said he would like his team to replicate each time its out on the court.

“If you can hit .400 against somebody in the Big Ten, you have to be pleased about that,” Rose said.

Coming into the series, Rutgers had been a struggling team for most of the year, but had shown signs of being a tough opponent.

Their second loss to No.19 Ohio State in their series just a few weeks ago went to a fifth set, proving the Scarlet Knights could present some challenges to the Nittany Lions.

But regardless of who lines up across the court from Penn State’s players, Rose said his squad understood its focus had to come from within.

“We’ve had some days where we weren’t very sharp, and we know the importance of focusing and trying to play our best,” Rose said.

That focus has waned at times this season, whether it’s been giving up early leads and giving opponents free points on unforced errors or starting a match off slow after having a long break.

But those moments have provided the blue and white with experience and lessons that they can carry with them as they approach the end of the regular season.

Among the many lessons this team has learned over the course of this unconventional season, one seemed to stand out this weekend: how great Penn State plays at home.

The Nittany Lions moved to 7-2 on the season in Rec Hall, and have been displaying a different level of comfort and confidence in their home building for the last few weeks.

That being said, Penn State is winless on the road and freshmen like Maddy Bilinovic have yet to earn a victory away from Rec Hall.

“I think it’s easier for any team to play at home, we’re used to this gym,” Bilinovic said. “But that doesn’t give an excuse for not being prepared on the road.”

Many of the Nittany Lions know there’s still more work to be done and a few more loose ends to tie up in their game before they’re at their peak.

But considering the amount of injuries, canceled matches and newcomers that have seen significant playing time this year, the more matches this team plays, the more confident they become.

“I think we just have to work on trust,” sophomore transfer Anastasiya Kudryashova said. “If we just keep working together to communicate, everything’s going to be fine.”

