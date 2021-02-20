Penn State’s second straight victory over Indiana not only gave the Nittany Lions a sweep, but it also got the blue and white back over .500.

Before Penn State’s series against Indiana, the blue and white had dropped three straight contests and were sitting at 2-3 on the season. The team appeared to be mired in a slump after losing consecutive matches to Minnesota and a singular game to Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions never seriously threatened against the Golden Gophers. However, after being up two sets to none against the Buckeyes, the blue and white dropped three straight sets.

Coming into this weekend’s pair of matches, Penn State knew something needed to change. Instead of using a hectic schedule of playing five games in eight days as an excuse for the team’s poor play, Russ Rose wanted his squad to push through for success.

Rather than take an optimistic approach, Rose said he was more pessimistic.

“I’m not sure I would say I qualified for keeping a positive outlook,” Rose said. “I want to keep the heat on people and have them working hard all the time”

When a team is not performing well, there are many different paths and approaches that can help a squad get back to playing in a winning manner.

Rose pushed his team to the brink and made sure they understood how to persevere through difficult circumstances.

While Rose didn’t provide a positive attitude the team could turn to, junior setter Gabby Blossom said the team’s players found a way to keep their heads up even as the losses stacked up.

“ I think the team as a whole, we knew we didn't play our best at Ohio State,” Blossom said. “We didn't rise to the occasion when we lost, so it was just us coming together in the locker room and just being like, it's okay, it's early in this season, we have to move past it.”

As a junior, Blossom has been playing under Rose for three years. During her time with Penn State’s winningest coach in women’s volleyball history, she said she has learned how to take Rose’s teachings and run with them.

“[Rose] always says you can’t let them beat you twice,” Blossom said. “I think that was kind of our mindset.”

Despite a busy schedule that left little to no time for rest with practices intermixed with matches, there was uncertainty whether Penn State would get off the snide against Indiana. Instead, the Nittany Lions found their way and earned two crucial victories to improve their position in the Big Ten standings.

“We're lucky enough we get to play in two days instead of waiting like a whole week to get to play again,” said Blossom. “We needed to work on different things to be better in a short amount of time.”

