Penn State received contributions from a variety of players in a three-set victory over LSU Saturday night at Rec Hall for its fifth consecutive win.

The Nittany Lions’ defense showed out in a big way in the first set, with timely blocks being the key to a 25-13 victory.

A much tighter second set swung Penn State’s way with late kills by senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard, and the blue and white took a 2-0 lead with a 25-21 set win.

Although the Tigers wouldn’t go away in the third set, the Nittany Lions capped off the sweep with a 25-21 victory.

The win was the blue and white’s fifth consecutive in three sets, as Penn State hasn’t dropped a set since its season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Block party

Right out of the gate, Penn State made life miserable for the Tigers with two solo blocks and six block assists in the first set.

That dominance around the net continued, and the Nittany Lions finished with 12 total blocks as a team.

Hord led the way with four total rejections, and Sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland wasn’t far behind with 3.5.

Staying disciplined

Penn State controlled the match largely because it played nearly mistake-free throughout the contest.

With only 10 attack errors to LSU’s 19, the Nittany Lions didn’t let any points get away from them.

A similar story played out on the service line — Penn State committed only three service errors, and LSU struggled with eight.

Offensive efficiency

A high hitting percentage is usually a recipe for success, and Penn State has found that to be the case often early in the 2021 season.

The Nittany Lions registered one of their best offensive outputs of the young season against LSU, hitting .318.

Individually, six players hit at least 0.300 for the blue and white, and as a team, Penn State limited the Tigers to just a .180 percentage.

