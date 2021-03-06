Desperately looking to get back to .500 following a two-match slide, Penn State needed a win.

After falling to Purdue in four sets on Friday at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions returned the favor and topped the Boilermakers 3-1 Saturday afternoon.

Despite winning the first point, Purdue quickly fell behind as Penn State led by as much as six in the first set. The Nittany Lions hung on to win the initial frame by that margin.

After a kill from freshman defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic, the blue and white took the first set 25-19.

The second set belonged to the Boilermakers, however, as Purdue took an early 8-2 lead from which it did not look back.

A late comeback by Penn State senior opposite hitter Jonnie Parker was not enough as the black and gold evened the score at one set apiece with a 25-16 victory.

In the third set, both sides played a relatively even game. Neither team held more than a two-point lead until a Boilermaker service error gave Penn State a 22-19 lead.

Junior middle blocker Serena Gray gave Penn State a 2-1 advantage with her fifth kill of the match as the Nittany Lions secured the third set 25-21.

In the fourth and final set, Penn State utilized a six-point comeback to take both the set and the match over Purdue 3-1.

Nittany Lions technically sound with ball placement

Throughout the match, multiple Penn State players were able to put the ball in just the right spot to get a point.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Not only was the placement spot on, but the speed coming off these hits was too powerful for Purdue to return.

Freshman outside hitter AC Fitzpatrick consistently put down hard shots between various Boilermaker defenders. Meanwhile, Parker and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova frequently slammed the ball right on the end line for Penn State points.

More than “big three” leads blue and white

On Saturday, Penn State looked like a well-rounded team with most of its players working together to get the win.

Parker and Fitzpatrick tied for the team lead in kills with 16 each. Fitzpatrick also had the most service aces with three while Parker tied with Gray for the most blocks with six.

Junior server Gabby Blossom had 17 digs and 46 assists, which put her at the top as well.

Drastically improved Penn State defense

The blue and white’s defense was arguably the best it’s looked all season.

While Blossom led the team in digs, junior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton and Fitzpatrick were next with 13 each.

Junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord joined Parker and Gray on the leaderboard for blocks with four.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s volleyball loses 2nd straight match, falls below .500 For the second match in a row, Penn State was unable to secure a victory at Rec Hall.