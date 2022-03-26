No. 2 Penn State closed out the weekend with back-to-back match victories against in-conference foes, Harvard and Sacred Heart.

Saturday’s match victory against Sacred Heart has put the Nittany Lions at a perfect 12-0 record against EIVA opponents.

In its rematch against Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions showed why they are currently sitting on a perfect in-conference record, showing dominance over their opponent all over the court.

The blue and white offense had a day, taking the kill comparison by a very comfortable margin, while the defense held Sacred Heart offense to a lackluster afternoon performance.

With Penn State entering the home stretch of the season, rematches against EIVA opponents are becoming very frequent.

This gives the Nittany Lions an opportunity to study its opponents once again before they see them in the EIVA tournament in April.

“We know them, they know us,” Head Coach Pavlik said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re preparing to play the level of game we’re capable of, and doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net.”

Despite the 3-0 sweep the Nittany Lions put together today, Sacred Heart gave Penn State balls and plays that caught them by surprise.

“In general, they’re a team where there’s a whole bunch of random balls, like off the shoulder, off your hand,” said redshirt senior Will Bantle. “Every time I’ve played them since I’ve been here, it’s be ready or expect crazy stuff from them.”

Looking at the EIVA, Penn State’s undefeated record should come to no surprise, as there are Nittany Lion’s all over the leader charts for major statistics in the EIVA.

Senior opposite hitter Cal Fisher and senior outside hitter Brett Wildman rank second and third on the EIVA kill leaderboard for the season, respectively.

Fisher and Bantle also rank fourth and fifth on the total digs season leaderboard for the EIVA as well.

The blue and white rank first as a team on the majority of offensive categories in the EIVA, showing how explosive of a team they really are against opponents.

Even though Penn State hit the 12-0 mark in in-conference play, Pavlik embraced the mentality of his team to stay hungry and focused.

“It’s great to be where we are with our current record, but our current record doesn’t mean anything for our next match,” said Pavlik. “They want to embrace the fact that they’re going to be ready for whoever’s up next on their schedule.”

With all of this momentum going the Nittany Lion's way, staying focused is one of the biggest keys for this team, as they hope to host the EIVA championship in April.

With this razor-sharp focus, the Nittany Lions have been able to prepare for opponents at a high degree, which has helped them all throughout this 15-match win streak.

“These guys have gone through a year, just looking ahead and saying ‘Okay, who’s next? What do we have to do to be ready for them’,” says Pavlik.

Penn State’s lucky number to clinch the EIVA regular-season title is now currently two.

The reigning EIVA conference champions are looking to capture that title once again at the end of the season, with the EIVA Tournament beginning in less than a month.

