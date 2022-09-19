After not dropping a set all weekend and going 3-0 at Rec Hall, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA poll.

The 11-0 Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 9 in the rankings ahead of Big Ten Conference play which begins this weekend.

Things are a bit jumbled after a big weekend, as No. 1 @TexasVolleyball is the only team in the top 10 of the new AVCA DI Coaches Poll that kept its spot from last week. No. 4 @USDVolleyball and No. 5 @StanfordWVB both jumped up four places.Full poll: https://t.co/p5rIp2Ho4n pic.twitter.com/BeRNbgmqtW — AVCA (@AVCAVolleyball) September 19, 2022

Penn State was perfect against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina and will look to carry that over into conference play.

The blue and white will look to remain undefeated against Indiana on Friday and Michigan on Saturday.

