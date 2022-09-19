Maddy Bilinovic

Libero Maddy Bilinovic (2) bumps the ball during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chanticleers 3-0.

 Danny Gotwals | The Daily Collegian

After not dropping a set all weekend and going 3-0 at Rec Hall, Penn State rose two spots in the AVCA poll.

The 11-0 Nittany Lions propelled themselves to No. 9 in the rankings ahead of Big Ten Conference play which begins this weekend.

Penn State was perfect against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina and will look to carry that over into conference play.

The blue and white will look to remain undefeated against Indiana on Friday and Michigan on Saturday.

