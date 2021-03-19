Penn State’s recent winning ways continued and in convincing fashion.

The Nittany Lions added another victory by the sweep variety Friday night against Michigan State, beating the Spartans in straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-14.

Starting the first set as strong as the team has in its last couple of matches, the blue and white jumped out to an early lead.

After taking the first set by seven points, the Nittany Lions kept their foot on the gas pedal heading into the second set, which had been giving the team trouble in their last few matches.

Such was not the case in Friday’s affair as the blue and white won by a wider margin in the middle frame.

After two sets, Penn State was in prime position to run Michigan State out of the building.

Similar to the previous pair of sets, the blue and white took a commanding early lead.

The squad did not look back as it continued its beatdown of the Spartans, finishing off Michigan State in consecutive sets.

Penn State shows consistency in first set

The blue and white came out of the gates on fire, which helped secure a first set win in the match.

Penn State has won its last three matches in a row, and if there is one thing these matches have in common, it's that first set consistency has allowed the Nittany Lions to go on its recent winning streak.

The key to recent success has been through winning the first set.

Having done this in all of its past three matches, Penn State has come out victorious and helped push them to the solid record they currently have.

Second set turn around

A recurring theme for the team throughout the season and as of the last few weeks has been its lack of consistency.

After a typically impressive first set win, the Nittany Lions have lacked the consistency necessary to bring that effort to a second set.

This theme changed as the blue and white put together one of its most impressive second set wins while looking strong and organized, allowing it to take the middle frame by eight.

Winning the easy ones

Penn State was on a three match winning streak coming into the day and with Friday’s win, the team expanded its streak to four.

Despite its recent success, Penn State hasn't played the stiffest of competition in its last couple of weeks..

In its last four matches, the blue and white has played teams with a combined record of 14-25. That win-loss record would appear even worse without the Nittany Lions’ win against Purdue, who added ten wins against five losses.

Even with these poor showings from the teams it has recently played, Penn State has played well over the last couple of weeks, winning each of its last four matches to build some momentum as it continues through the remainder of the regular season.

