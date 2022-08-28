Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.

The Nittany Lions closed out the Penn State Invitational with an undefeated 3-0 record, securing the two-day sweep with a 3-1 victory against West Virginia.

The team’s strong offensive play was one of the key reasons for its standout weekend, securing the kill battle in all three matches with a 0.272 hitting percentage.

Flashes of greatness came quite frequently throughout the weekend, as the Nittany Lions only dropped two sets in total.

Contributions came from all over the team. Whenever sets didn’t fall the Nittany Lions’ way, they responded in resounding fashion, including an 8-0 scoring run in the game-winning set against Loyola.

In those moments, the athletes band together to dig themselves out of the hole.

“Just relying on each other and leaning on each other when times are tough — because obviously when things are good, they’re good,” graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia said. “Being able to lean on that person next to you, and motivating that person, can build on that momentum.”

Specifically, in the final game of the weekend, the Nittany Lions returned to their groove after dropping the third set against West Virginia. In the fourth, they rained down a game-high 15 kills en route to a 3-1 victory.

“I think we just communicated on resetting and going back to what we did in the first and second set,” Elisaia said. “Coming in strong for the fourth set was important for us so we can build that momentum early in the set.”

Ultimately, Saturday night’s match against West Virginia was the icing on the cake for Penn State’s offense, as they won the kill comparison 49-37 on a .256 hitting percentage.

The blue and white also showed off its passing ability, finishing the weekend with over 40 assists in all three matches, including 45 in Match 3. Elisaia led Penn State with 36 total assists against the Mountaineers, and she already leads the team by over 100 in the same column for the year.

“I thought our passers did an excellent job,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said postgame. “I think we’ve been working to get connections going, and they did a good job.

“When we are able to pass, we’ll be able to score.”

Senior outside hitter/right side Zoe Weatherington proved again to be a catalyst on this Penn State offense, recording 23 kills throughout the two matches Saturday, after showing out in her Penn State debut Friday night.

Weatherington was all about her teammates and coaches after the match, crediting them for spurring her play.

“When I come off the court, my teammates are talking to me, the coaches are talking to [me],” Weatherington said. “They create more options for me, and I’m able to go on the court and do that.”

Weatherington’s ability to quickly adapt to a new school has been crucial for Penn State early in the season — which will likely continue to be the case as the year progresses.

When it comes to offensive success, connections and chemistry are two of the most important factors. The Nittany Lions have built up these areas in practice thus far and will likely not stop as the season goes on.

With an undefeated record and just two dropped sets through three games, Penn State will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, next weekend for the Tiger Challenge.

“They’re finding their groove, they work hard in practice,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “That’s one thing that they’ve been working on and will gradually get better at it and find the right tempo. They know it’s an everyday process, so they’ll put the work in.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s volleyball shows resiliency, remains undefeated The Nittany Lions’ key to maintaining stamina during long tournaments like the Penn State In…