After not playing in a match for over a week, Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State Wednesday night wasn’t even close.

The Buckeyes won in straight sets 3-0 to beat the Nittany Lions for the second time this season, while also handing Russ Rose’s players their first home loss of the campaign.

It was a tough night for Penn State, who had been expecting to play in a weekend series against Maryland just a few days prior before the Terrapins canceled due to coronavirus concerns within their program.

“I think it took a little bit out of the players, emotionally,” Rose said.

This past weekend was far from the first time Penn State has had to deal with canceled matches due to COVID-19 this season.

To start off the year, the Nittany Lion’s dealt with their own coronavirus issues, which forced them to cross their opening series with Michigan off the schedule.

Consequently, two days later, Penn State had to postpone its first scheduled matchup with Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions didn’t get to step out on the court until Feb. 5, at which point most Big Ten teams had already completed a handful of matches.

For the month of February, the blue and white were able to squeeze in seven matches, winning four and losing three — two of which were in the final set.

So despite the unusual start to the new year, Rose and his team finally seemed to have found some consistency.

That is, until this past weekend.

“We were all really excited to go play Maryland, and I thought we had a really good week of practice to get prepared,” freshman middle blocker Allie Holland said.

Despite the disappointing team performance Wednesday night, Penn State got a lot out of Holland on a quick turnaround.

The freshman middle blocker finished with eight kills and a .615 hitting percentage in the first start of her career.

Beside Holland’s contributions, it was an off night for Penn State’s regulars.

Jonni Parker finished with just a .077 hitting percentage, and the team only tallied five blocks, which is surprising considering the Nittany Lions’ net play has been one of their calling cards all season.

The Buckeyes also racked up 13 more digs than Penn State, allowing them to keep points alive and get into their offense.

In a year which has been full of distractions and disappointments for teams everywhere, Rose and his team know that focusing on the past won’t do them any favors.

“But that’s no excuse, because it’s on the schedule, you need to be ready to play and we weren’t — so that’s on me and the staff for not having the players ready to play”

