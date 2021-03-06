For the second time in three days, Penn State dropped a home match at Rec Hall.

On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State in straight sets without ever seriously threatening the Buckeyes.

However in Friday’s match, the blue and white left it on all the court.

In the first two sets, Penn State battled with the Boilermakers but was never able to jump them on the scoreboard, losing 25-22 and then 26-24.

The Nittany Lions would fight back to take the third set, but Purdue didn’t waste any time after that, taking the fourth and final set 25-14. While still not satisfied with the result, coach Russ Rose was more pleased with Penn State’s effort

“I thought we competed a lot harder in this match then we did against Ohio State,” Rose said.

Coming into the series against Purdue, several of the Nittany Lions knew they had to change something up if they wanted to have more sustained success. But even adjustments from players like freshman Annie Cate Fitzpatrick couldn’t get the squad over the hump

“Obviously after Ohio State we had a talk in the locker room, trying to work things out,” Fitzpatrick said. “We talked a lot about complacency and holding each other accountable”.

Despite the loss, Fitzpatrick added another stellar performance to her young Penn State career, finishing with 10 kills and three service aces.

Fitzpatrick was one of the lone bright spots for the blue and white Friday night in a match where Rose’s offense didn’t execute the way it needed to for victory.

The Nittany Lions finished with just a .172 hitting percentage and committed 14 service errors, which is hardly a recipe for success, especially against a strong Big Ten opponent like Purdue.

The Boilermakers’ ability to close out the first two sets provided them with a nice cushion to start the match.

In its first set, Penn State had a 22-21 lead but committed four errors to allow Purdue to win.

With a similar opportunity in the second, the Nittany Lions had tied Purdue at 22, but again were unable to close out the set.

“At one point, it was 20-20, and we gave them four points that they didn’t have to earn,” Fitzpatrick said. “We made it easy for them to close out those games when it shouldn’t be the case, and that’s where we need to be perfect after 20.”

So far, Penn State hasn’t been able to string together consecutive series wins, and have only won two out of its four series.

Injuries, scheduling changes and inconsistent play made it hard for this team to get into any kind of groove.

Coming into Friday’s match, the Nittany Lions felt they just didn't have enough time to prepare.

“It’s not like we had a lot of practice time, playing on a Wednesday night then playing on a Friday,” Rose said. “The only good thing is we didn’t have to travel.”

