During its Halloween match at Rec Hall on Saturday night, Penn State was unable to find a win against a defense-driven Illinois.

This loss comes as a shock to the as the No. 13 Nittany Lions were the expected winners over the unranked Fighting Illini.

Russ Rose expressed his disappointment with how his side performed in Rec Hall on Saturday night following the match.

“It was a well-played, competitive match,” Rose said. “Illinois was able to secure the points necessary. A couple of our kids played hard, but I wouldn’t say they played well.”

Playing hard is exactly what the blue and white did. Only losing the second and third sets by two and the final set by three proves the effort put into the match.

Seemingly all of the players left everything out on the court, but hard work was unable to make the difference against the navy and orange.

Rose said the opposition team was hungrier for a victory than his team on Saturday.

“[The match] meant more to them than it did to us,” Rose said.

The Penn State coach recognized his players were lacking in regard to service pressure. The same thing that was the team’s strong suit the night before against Maryland was the downfall the following night.

The blue and white had a total of 12 service errors throughout the night while their opponent had half of that.

For senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker, keeping herself and her teammates accountable was key moving forward from the upset loss.

“We have to hold ourselves accountable and we have to grind,” Parker said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Despite suffering defeat across four sets, Parker had a standout performance for the blue in white. The senior ended the night with 23 kills in total.

The captain expressed disappointment with Saturday’s result but Parker was hopeful for what the team has upcoming in the season.

A key contributing factor to Illinois' win was its shift of defense at the end of the first set.

The Fighting Illini lost to the Nittany Lions in the opening set, and from that point on, the away team focused heavily on blocks.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, who ended the night with 16 kills and three blocks, recognized the opposing team’s strengths.

“They were really good servers,” Hord said, “and they could block well”.

Illinois put heavy focus on slowing the match down and focusing on shutting down Penn State’s front line.

Junior middleblocker Kyla Swanson of Illinois defended the net with 7 blocks in total.

The Wahoo, Nebraska, native set an example for her teammates with her defense and 8 kills.

Illinois domination on defense became apparent by the end of the second set.

The Nittany Lions had a lead the entirety of the frame but lost their lead when Illinois started dictating the tempo of the match.

It took a set and a half for the Fighting Illini to grow comfortable in their laid back approach to a win, but after the team gained the confidence needed to win, the rest of the sets were in favor of the navy and orange.

Penn State led offensively on the stat sheet, racking up 68 kills to Illinois’ 58. The Fighting Illini compensated for their lack of offensive drive in their service, gaining 8 overall aces.

The Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini are not expected to face each other again in the regular season, but another meeting in post season is still a possibility.

Regardless of when these teams will see each other next, Penn State will have bitter memories of a Saturday’s methodical beating.

