Family, friends and the Penn State women’s volleyball team gathered Tuesday afternoon in Rec Hall to watch Katie Schumacher-Cawley speak to the media for the first time as head coach.

Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Sandy Barbour, introduced Schumacher-Cawley and spoke on behalf of the newly appointed head member.

Russ Rose had been at the top of the program long before the beginning of Barbour’s now-eight-year tenure.

However, on Dec. 23 — after 43 years — Penn State was back in the market for a new head coach, and on Tuesday, it officially found itself introducing only its third head coach in 46 years.

Schumacher-Cawley’s roots run deep at Penn State, considering she is a former player and also worked alongside Russ Rose as an assistant coach.

“Rose began talking about retirement and Katie stepped forward and made it clear that [when the time came], she was the right person to carry forward the legacy of success of Penn State women’s volleyball that was made prevalent during the Coach Rose era,” Barbour said.

Barbour said the women’s volleyball program is defined by championships, Olympians and stellar academic achievement and leadership.

“We were looking for the candidate with the key characteristics, skills, passion and commitment needed to embrace our notion of a proud past, right future,” Barbour said.

Schumacher-Cawley checked all of the boxes when it came to appointing an individual who served as a point of pride and connection for the Penn State campus and community, Barbour said.

She went on to refer to Schumacher-Cawley as “an exceedingly qualified candidate” given her ties to Penn State and prior coaching experience.

After Barbour, it was coach Schumacher-Cawley who took the podium, addressing the media for the first time as the leader of Penn State.

She began her opening statement by thanking family, friends, administration and Rose.

“Penn State is a special place that I care deeply for,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I look forward to working with all the amazing coaching, support staff and all of the fans.

“To be back here was a dream come true and to be a part of Penn State no matter my position. I think that [Penn State] has always been home to me and to have this opportunity to even go through with the interview process was something special.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Schumacher-Cawley will take over the reins of a slightly depleted team, though.

The Nittany Lions lost a host of stars to the transfer portal, including starting libero Jenna Hampton and former All-American Gabby Blossom.

When asked about the transfer portal and the sheer amount of talent lost to it, Schumacher-Cawley said the coaching staff is looking daily for new players.

“We’ve had quite a few conversations with players,” Schumacher-Cawley said, “and we will continue to do it until we find the best fit for this group.

“We always want players who want to be here at Penn State. We’re looking for players that are committed to what we’re trying to do. It’s about getting better every day, being a great teammate, being helpful within the athletic department and in the community. We want players that are going to compete every day.”

Only a few hours prior to the media introduction, it was announced that Daniel Gwitt and Brian Torron would be assistants alongside Schumacher-Cawley during her inaugural campaign.

Schumacher-Cawley seemed to approved of the hire, saying the players are lucky to have coaches like Gwitt and Torron.

“They both bring high, positive energy and are excellent coaches,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think they bring a wealth of knowledge to this program.”

However, Schumacher-Cawley’s focus is clear, as she takes over the program — she wants to rack up victories.

“Of course my main goal is to win,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think if we start attacking every day to get better then the wins are going to come.”

