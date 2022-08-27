Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better kickoff to its 2022 campaign.

Everything was clicking for the Nittany Lions, who likely brought their best against the Huskies, as they took the 3-0 set victory over UConn at Rec Hall on Friday night.

The atmosphere in the building was positively raucous as the fans showed out to support the squad in its first match of the year. From the opening serve on, the crowd roared after every Penn State point or defensive play.

It was a night of firsts for numerous people in the building, including the coaching debut of coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley at the helm and some newly transferred players like senior outside hitter/right side Zoe Weatherington.

One of the biggest storylines of the night was Weatherington accounting for all three of the set-ending kills in her first game as a member of the blue and white. Those three kills were just a few of the highlights she grabbed tonight, ending the match tied for third on the team in kills with eight.

“I think that Zoe is obviously producing a lot for us offensively,” junior libero/defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic said. “She’s also a really good leader. You always hear her on the court. She’s good at talking individually, making sure we’re all on the same page.”

Back in February, Weatherington transferred from Utah, where she spent her first three years of collegiate volleyball.

The new Nittany Lion has already made an impact on her teammates both on and off the court.

“I think she’s such a great teammate,” junior middle blocker Allie Holland said. “When I’m out there blocking with her, she’s setting a great block for our defense. It’s not only her offensive side but her defensive side.”

Weatherington wasn’t the only player to play in a first match for the blue and white; junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell, graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia and freshman libero/defensive specialist Gillian Grimes all made their debuts tonight.

Trammell proved to be one of the main catalysts for the blue and white offense, finishing second on the team with nine kills. Elisaia contributed three kills herself, while Grimes gathered six digs.

However, perhaps the biggest headline of the night was Schumacher-Cawley making her coaching debut after being named head coach back in January — in place of the legendary Russ Rose.

The 1999 National Champion and former All-American looked for her team to get out to a fast start to the season, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

Schumacher-Cawley saw her squad take each of the first two sets by double digits. When things got close late in the final set, she was able to get everyone calm, cool and collected to eventually sweep the Huskies.

“I think the team worked hard and found a way to win in that third set,'' Schumacher-Cawley said postgame.

There’s nothing like starting your new career off with a dominant win, regardless of what field you may be in.

Friday night also marked the Nittany Lions’ first match of the Penn State Invitational, a round-robin between a pool of teams fighting to knock off some early-season rust.

With the blue and white playing two matches Saturday as part of the event, getting off to a strong start is just what the doctor prescribed.

“I’m happy for the team. Like these guys said, playing at Rec Hall, there’s nothing like it,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I thought the crowd was great, the energy was awesome, the band as usual and the fellow athletes supporting each other.”

