After four-plus decades with one coach, Penn State has now announced who will be at the helm moving forward.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley was named the third head coach in Penn State's 46-year program history.

We are excited to announce the next leader of Penn State Women's Volleyball!

She was a two-time All American during her playing time at Penn State and even returned in 2018 as the top assistant to Russ Rose and a recruiting coordinator.

As a head coach, Shumacher-Cawley has nine years of experience under her belt, including eight years at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where she won 125 matches.

