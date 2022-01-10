After four-plus decades with one coach, Penn State has now announced who will be at the helm moving forward.
Katie Schumacher-Cawley was named the third head coach in Penn State's 46-year program history.
We are excited to announce the next leader of Penn State Women's Volleyball!Release ➡️ https://t.co/19zd8CAuz9#WeAre | @CoachKatiePSU pic.twitter.com/9QIHYgGJTT— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) January 10, 2022
She was a two-time All American during her playing time at Penn State and even returned in 2018 as the top assistant to Russ Rose and a recruiting coordinator.
As a head coach, Shumacher-Cawley has nine years of experience under her belt, including eight years at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where she won 125 matches.
MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Over the past 43 years, one face has been consistent on the Penn State bench — Russ Rose.