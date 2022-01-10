Penn State women's volleyball NCAA first round vs Princeton, Jenna Hampton (15) dives

Penn State defensive specialist Jenna Hampton (15) dives for a dig as head coach Russ Rose and assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley look on from the bench during the first round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Princeton Tigers 3-0.

 Jonah Rosen

After four-plus decades with one coach, Penn State has now announced who will be at the helm moving forward.

Katie Schumacher-Cawley was named the third head coach in Penn State's 46-year program history.

She was a two-time All American during her playing time at Penn State and even returned in 2018 as the top assistant to Russ Rose and a recruiting coordinator.

As a head coach, Shumacher-Cawley has nine years of experience under her belt, including eight years at the University of Illinois-Chicago, where she won 125 matches.

