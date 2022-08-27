Penn State began its 2022 season on a positive note, beating UConn 3-0 Friday night.

The Nittany Lions had a favorable atmosphere even before the first whistle — with a full house, the blue band, fellow Penn State athletes in the stands and a highly energetic crowd rocking Rec Hall.

However, the on-court efforts against the Huskies that gave the blue and white the victory.

The team did a great job finding empty spaces on their rival’s side of the court, setting their dominance from the first set with a hitting percentage of .424.

Cohesion and communication between the players were some of the notable strategies the team used.

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland proved once again to be a very complete player with a total of 12 points, collecting 10 kills, one assist and one a service ace on the evening.

Holland, who was the Penn State leader in kills, also played an important role in the defensive lines with a total of two blocks and three digs. She attributed her success to her fellow teammates.

“The defenders in the back is what's getting me up and letting me hit,” Holland said.

One of those defendants was junior libero Maddy Bilinovic, who gathered almost impossible saves and digs throughout the night.

Bilinovic had an admirable reception attempt and ended the game with a team-high 12 digs.

In the second set alone, Bilinovic put together a solid group of stats, presenting herself on every end of the court and preventing a total of seven kills from the Huskies.

She also played in the service line, making the Huskies work with uncomfortable passes. Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said she was happy with how the service went for her team, pinpointing Bilinovic and freshman Gillian Grimes as standouts on the passing front

“Knowing that I can trust the people behind me to get the balls up, and I can get up and take a swing is major,” Holland said. “[It] is just really a big trust aspect.”

Looking back toward the offensive part of the game, Purdue transfer Taylor Trammell took a protagonist role with a dynamic presence on the court.

Trammell ended the game with a hitting percentage of .471, a total of nine kills and 17 total attacks, following Holland in the offensive stat book.

The junior middle blocker had a superior performance in the second set with five kills and a total of 7.5 points. Trammell’s accuracy in the court separated her from the rest with an admirable hitting percentage of .500 during the middle set.

In addition, the Lexington, Kentucky, native was part of the Penn State blocking barricade with a total of four blocks, one solo and three assisted, giving her the No. 1 spot in the blocking standings for the night.

With the influence of these three players on the court, Penn State demonstrated dominance in the first two sets, However, the story changed in the third and final set, with UConn stepping up its game with a hitting percentage of .273.

Both Holland and Trammell led the way for the blue and white during this competitive set, but things didn’t come easy. After a timeout when the Huskies took a 19-17 lead, the Nittany Lions were able to regain their rhythm and eventually win the set 28-26.

Holland, Taylor Trammell, and Bilinovic are all juniors, meaning Penn State should have good leadership on both sides of the ball for at least this season and the next.

“I think the team worked hard and found a way to win in that third set,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I’m happy for the team.”

