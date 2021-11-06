Rec Hall’s thunderous roar at the conclusion of Penn State’s five-set battle with Michigan State Saturday night was quite the contrast to the building’s atmosphere just hours earlier.

From the match’s first serve to the ninth Nittany Lion point of the first set, the blue and white faithful traded verbal cheers for those of a different kind — sign language.

A near-quietness overtook the crowd during that time frame as part of Penn State’s second-ever Silent Set.

The number nine is not a coincidence — it’s the jersey number of Nittany Lion senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker.

Parker has worn hearing aids since most of her life after being born with a rare condition, and the match was organized to raise awareness for the hearing-impaired community.

“Jonni’s just an amazing human being, and this cause is great because it’s something that not a lot of people know about,” said senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord. “Whatever we can do to bring awareness to this, it’s just a great feeling to have.”

As Parker’s coach for four years, Russ Rose has had the opportunity to get to know her like few others.

Over the course of her Penn State career, Rose noted that Parker’s impact off the court has made an impression.

“She’s a great teammate. She’s very caring of other people,” Rose said. “[She’s caring of] not just her teammates, but young people who maybe have a challenge. They find Jonni to be somebody that they can relate to. She’s always available and gives them time.”

“There are times in a match where she starts slow, and she’s not playing great. [She] probably doesn’t like it when I point it out, but she came back strong.”

Parker certainly saved her best for last against the Spartans — though she hit just .244 in the match, her offensive contributions came at key moments.

Fittingly, she recorded the match-winning kill in the fifth set — one of her 18 on the night.

Parker had three kills late in the second set to push the Nittany Lions over the top in a victory they eventually needed, as it was their last until the fifth.

Five of those 18 came in the tie-breaking set, as Penn State found itself squarely in a battle with a Michigan State team that had limped to a 3-10 record in the Big Ten.

One of those three victories was on the road against a ranked Purdue squad, and the Spartans brought that same intensity Saturday.

“I thought it was a demanding match,” Rose said. “Two and a half hours of high-level play.”

It’s likely that Penn State wouldn’t have come away with a victory without stellar play on the defensive end.

Senior defensive specialist Jenna Hampton followed up a 26-dig performance against Michigan Friday with 22 more against the Spartans, while senior setter Gabby Blossom chipped in 13 of her own.

“Jenna had two great matches back-to-back this weekend,” Rose said. “I was thrilled that they could win the match, especially for as hard as I thought Jenna was playing.”

Parker got in on the action as well, finishing fifth on the team with seven digs.

If there was one takeaway Rose had of Parker’s performance Saturday, it’s that the three-time AVCA All-American once again brought her all.

“I know she’s always going to compete as hard as she can.”

