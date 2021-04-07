Before Penn State lost the chance to play its last four matches of the regular-season due to coronavirus concerns, the Nittany Lions had utilized fast starts to go on a five-match win streak.

But while the win streak has helped the blue and white turn its season around while hurdling it into the playoffs with a first-round bye, there has been a tell throughout the season for if the Nittany Lions would win a match.

Just like how breakfast is the first and most important meal of the day, so too is the first set in determining if Penn State will secure a victory.

Through the cancellation-filled season that has also featured as many as three matches in a week, the opening frame has been a key factor in Penn State’s fortunes.

On the team’s five-match win streak, which included playing against Rutgers, Michigan State and Purdue, a trend has emerged.

In every one of those matches, the blue and white took the first set.

Not only did Penn State take the first set and eventually the match, but it also did so in convincing fashion.

Over the team’s five-match win streak, the lowest margin of victory in a set was six points against Purdue at the start of the run.

In the following two contests, Penn State was able to increase that margin to 10 and 14, respectively, against Rutgers.

Taking the first set against the Scarlet Knights by 14 points ended up being the largest margin of victory in a set by Penn State all season.

When the team isn’t able to pull through with a first set victory, however, the outcomes have been the exact opposite.

The Nittany Lions’ five losses this season have only come against Purdue, Ohio State and Minnesota.

Currently, all three of those teams are scattered across the top 10 in the AVCA’s latest rankings.

In each of Penn State’s defeats aside from one, the absence of a first-set win has been prevalent. The lone exception came when Penn State secured the first set against Ohio State in an eventual five-set loss to the Buckeyes.

Following up a strong start, the Nittany Lions locked in a second-set win that made it seem like Penn State might sweep the scarlet and gray. Such was not the case, as the Buckeyes flipped the match on its head, winning the next three straight sets to eradicate any momentum the blue and white had.

Before Penn State tries its hand at securing another fast start, the Nittany Lions will have to await their first opponent in the NCAA Tournament, which will be the winner of Rice vs. North Carolina A&T.