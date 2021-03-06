For Penn State to earn a 3-1 victory against Purdue Saturday afternoon, it required a stoppage in play.

After falling in their last two matches against Ohio State and Purdue, the Nittany Lions were able to turn things around and earn a series split against the Boilermakers.

Yet, this change in fortune for the blue and white almost didn’t happen. Holding a 2-1 set lead in the fourth frame, Penn State was down by four, 23-19, to Purdue. It seemed like the Boilermakers were on the road to forcing a fifth and deciding set.

Coach Russ Rose called a timeout for the Nittany Lions, looking to regather his troops and prevent Purdue from taking the fourth set.

The timeout did exactly that.

Immediately following the stoppage, Penn State halted the Boilermakers dead in their tracks and scored six straight points.

While Rose’s ingenious coaching strategy essentially ended all Purdue momentum, the long tenured blue-and-white coach deflected attention away from himself.

“I think what coaches say is one thing but in the end, it comes down to what the players do,” Rose said.

Among the players who most benefited from Rose’s timeout was junior outside hitter Jonnie Parker.

One of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent players all season, Parker was her usual self against the Boilermakers. She racked up 16 kills, tied with Annie Cate Fitzpatrick for the team lead.

Parker explained how the team was able to calm down within Rose’s huddle when facing adversity prior to the six-point run.

“We had to keep our cool, we had to control what we can control on our side of the net and come out and play our game,” Parker said. “Making in-game adjustments especially, and after that, it was just, play Penn State volleyball, and I think that was a lot better today.”

Although the stat sheet will say Penn State won Saturday’s match with relative ease since it knocked down Purdue 3-1, the match was significantly closer

The final two sets weren’t a battle of strengths versus weaknesses, but rather of longevity and stamina.

Neither team took a larger lead than four points in the pair of hotly contested sets.

Down the stretch during the fourth and final set, it looked as if Purdue was going to take it with ease and carry momentum into a deciding fifth frame.

Only needing two more points to take the set while holding a three-point lead over Penn State, Purdue was forced to wait to continue its ineffective pursuit of a series sweep.

Without Rose’s timeout, perhaps the two sides would have been forced to go to a fifth set. In such a hypothetical scenario, with Purdue having won the fourth set by a sizable margin, the Nittany Lions would have been faced with a difficult task to top the Boilermakers.

Instead, the savvy move by the blue and white’s longtime leader of the program guided Penn State to victory.

