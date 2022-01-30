Penn State women's volleyball vs. Michigan, Kaitlyn Hord (23) block

Sunday night, former Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord shared the news on social media that she plans to continue her academic and athletic career elsewhere.

After being in the transfer portal for a number of weeks, the former Penn State star was swept up by Nebraska.

Hord thanked Penn State for providing her with "lifelong friendships and experiences," all the while showing her excitement for a new beginning as a Cornhusker.

The four-time All-American ended the 2021 season with 345 kills and 165 blocks.

