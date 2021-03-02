Topps has released a new trading card with former Penn State women's volleyball player Deja McClendon.
The card is now available for purchase at topps.com.
How cool is this? You can buy a @Topps trading card of Deja McClendon! #WeAre Get yours ➡️ https://t.co/XeCDem2o2z
McClendon graduated from Penn State in 2013 and finished her blue-and-white career with 1,681 total kills.
She was a part of the 2010 and 2013 teams that won the NCAA title, and was also selected to the AVCA All-American team all four years of her collegiate career.
McClendon is a member of new North American professional league Athletes Unlimited.
