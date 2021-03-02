Topps has released a new trading card with former Penn State women's volleyball player Deja McClendon.

The card is now available for purchase at topps.com.

McClendon graduated from Penn State in 2013 and finished her blue-and-white career with 1,681 total kills.

She was a part of the 2010 and 2013 teams that won the NCAA title, and was also selected to the AVCA All-American team all four years of her collegiate career.

McClendon is a member of new North American professional league Athletes Unlimited.

