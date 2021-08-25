Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, Kendall White (3) and Jonni Parker (9) celebrate

Penn State libero Kendall White (3) and right-side hitter Jonni Parker celebrate during the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

Penn State alum libero Kendall White joined team USA for the 2021 Women’s NORECA volleyball championship.

White graduated from Penn State in 2020 but continues to hold the record for all-time career-high with 1,958 digs.

The NORCECA tournament will take place on Aug. 24, in Guadalajara, Mexico, between seven international teams.

