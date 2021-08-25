Penn State alum libero Kendall White joined team USA for the 2021 Women’s NORECA volleyball championship.

White graduated from Penn State in 2020 but continues to hold the record for all-time career-high with 1,958 digs.

The NORCECA tournament will take place on Aug. 24, in Guadalajara, Mexico, between seven international teams.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Return of nonconference play provides tests for Penn State women’s volleyball Russ Rose’s 43rd season at the helm of Penn State will start quite a bit differently than hi…