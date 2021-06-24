Middle blocker Serena Gray is ending her chapter as a Nittany Lion after three seasons with Penn State.
The rising senior from Temple City, California, will transfer to Pittsburgh for her senior season, according to the program.
🚨𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙋𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙍🚨— Pitt Volleyball 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Pitt_VB) June 24, 2021
Pitt Fans: GET EXCITED.
Serena Gray is headed to the 'Burgh!
🇺🇸 2x @AVCAVolleyball All-American
🙌 6-foot-2 middle blocker
📍 Temple City, Calif. (Penn State)
📰 https://t.co/z0Vim9GNGD#H2P pic.twitter.com/MvuIb8F1uq
Gray started all 33 matches for Penn State in her sophomore season and is also a two-time honorable mention All-American.
MORE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Penn State is already making its mark in future recruiting classes.