Women's Volleyball vs. Michigan State, Gray (16) Spikes

Middle Blocker, Serena Gray (16) spikes the ball during the game against Michigan State. Penn State defeated Michigan State 3-0 in the Recreation hall on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

 James Leavy

Middle blocker Serena Gray is ending her chapter as a Nittany Lion after three seasons with Penn State.

The rising senior from Temple City, California, will transfer to Pittsburgh for her senior season, according to the program.

Gray started all 33 matches for Penn State in her sophomore season and is also a two-time honorable mention All-American.

