After originally committing to play volleyball at Penn State in June 2021, Chloe Chicoine has flipped her commitment to Purdue.

Following former Nittany Lion coach Russ Rose's retirement in December, the Indiana native reopened her recruitment and eventually decided to stay in her home state.

I am so excited and blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to Purdue University to further my volleyball and academic career. A B1G thank you to God, my family, teammates, teachers, and coaches who helped me get to this point as a person and player. Boiler up! 🚂🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/axVciVQDsc — Chloe Chicoine (@ChicoineChloe) February 12, 2022

Chicoine, one of the top recruits in the country, verbally committed to the Boilermakers on Friday.

