After originally committing to play volleyball at Penn State in June 2021, Chloe Chicoine has flipped her commitment to Purdue.

Following former Nittany Lion coach Russ Rose's retirement in December, the Indiana native reopened her recruitment and eventually decided to stay in her home state.

Chicoine, one of the top recruits in the country, verbally committed to the Boilermakers on Friday.

