Penn State Women’s Volleyball vs West Virginia

Associate head coach Salima Rockwell of Penn State talks with the team during the match against West Virginia at Rec Hall on Friday, August 26, 2016. Penn State defeated West Virginia 3-0.

 Devam Shah

After the announcement of Russ Rose’s retirement, questions have loomed over potential replacements for the head coaching position at Penn State.

One of those potential replacements in former assistant coach Salima Rockwell was announced as the new head coach of Notre Dame on Thursday.

In her time as an assistant coach, Rockwell was a four time national champion and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame.

As a player for the blue and white, Rockwell was named an All-American three times and took Penn State to the finals of the NCAA Tournament in 1993.

