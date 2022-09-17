With nonconference play over, Penn State remains perfect with an unblemished 11-0 record.

With another 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions were untouched in every match, going 9-0 against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina.

For the blue and white, the nonconference games have fully prepared the team for Big Ten play — which kicks off next weekend at Rec Hall against Indiana and Michigan.

However, this team knows that in order to achieve its ultimate goal, they cannot settle on their accomplishments in the nonconference slate and must stay focused on what lies ahead.

For Utah transfer and senior Zoe Weatherington, the perfect record was built upon from day one with the work all 17 players put into practice everyday.

“This has been an amazing preseason,” Weatherington said. “I think that obviously there's room for improvement because that's just the standard for us. We just go and work hard but if 11-0 is still room for improvement for us, I'm proud.”

Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley is proud of the way her team is coming together and recognizes that while the perfect record is a great benchmark, Big Ten play will bring its own set of challenges.

“I think they really enjoy being around each other and they're really supportive,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “They're putting in the time and the effort, and I think they understand that it was a great preseason we had, but now it's a whole new season. It starts over again.”

“With the Big 10 starting next week, we'll take what we learned from preseason, build on that and continue to improve.”

Allie Holland was a dominant force for the Nittany Lions all weekend long on both the offensive and defensive side. In Saturday’s two matches against Albany and Coastal Carolina, Holland totaled 14 kills and five blocks while hitting .625 and .800.

For the junior middle blocker, playing with a strong offensive and defensive mindset is nothing new. The Hilliard, Ohio, native knows it’s all about constantly applying the most pressure.

“Penn State volleyball is all about hard work with the foot on the gas 24/7,” Holland said. “No matter what's up on the scoreboard, no matter who our opponent is, our foot is on the gas all the time.”

Sophomore outside hitter Anjelina Starck has been as steady as they come for Penn State in the first 11 matches of the year, adding a spark every time she’s on the floor. In the two games Saturday, Starck tallied 13 kills and four blocks to go along with 10 digs.

“I think we do a good job of no matter what the score is, we just put our foot on the gas,” Starck said. “We've also gelled really well every time we step on the court, we have fun and we always work hard and play hard.”

Applying that pressure has been a strong emphasis from coach Schumacher-Cawley all year and she knows that setting the tone with aggressive serving is something the Nittany Lions take advantage of.

“I thought we scored some points on the end line and that's something that we're gonna have to continue to get better at for the Big Ten season,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “You know, it's something we'll do every day and continue to push them to focus on and to get better.”

Holland is one of the main features of the high-power and potent offense Penn State will carry into Big Ten competition. Penn State hit .413 as a team against Coastal Carolina, but for Holland, it’s not just about the front row.

“I give credit to the passers and credit to our setters because we wouldn't be able — I personally as a middle wouldn't be able — to get up unless we were passing dimes and Leisa was feeding me the ball,” Holland said. “It's a team effort, so the hitting percentage looks great, but the passing and the setting was also phenomenal.”

For Weatherington, the message is clear, keep pushing and building that connection on the floor to maintain excellence.

“Keep the foot on the gas,” Weatherington said. “There's no reason to stop, this is just the beginning.”

