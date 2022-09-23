In front of a rocking Rec Hall, Penn State picked up where it left off, grabbing its fourth straight sweep.

The Nittany Lions kicked off Big Ten play with a Friday night win against Indiana, continuing its dominant stretch against the squad.

Despite hitting .181 as a team, Penn State put together a defensive clinic, tallying 12 blocks and 40 digs

This wasn’t its prettiest win of the season, but the blue and white showed resilience and countered the aggressive serving of its opponent by taking advantage of errors.

Earlier in the week, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley emphasized the start of Big Ten play as a brand new season and was pleased with the way the team showed its toughness.

“Like I just told the girls, any win in this conference is a great win,” Schumacher-Cawley said postgame. “I thought [Indiana] played hard and we'll take it, but I thought our ladies battled and found a way to win at the end when it got pretty tight. So we'll take this win, learn from it and move on.”

Junior libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic continued to bring the energy on the floor and was a clutch performer for the Nittany Lions, recording three aces with one coming in the closing stages of the third set.

As a consistently gritty player, Bilinovic uses these games as a way to thrive and makes the small plays that don’t show up in the box score. The Independence, Ohio, native knows these wins will go a long way in developing key aspects like perseverance and heart.

“I think that IU is a really good team and I thought that they definitely were not going away,” Bilinovic said. “They were making us earn every point but that's what we want. We don't want to play teams that are just going to hand us games, because in order for us to get better and do the things we want to do this season, every point has to be a grind.”

Freshman Gillian Grimes made her Big Ten debut and shined on the back row for Penn State, totaling four digs while serving aggressively when she got the opportunity.

Playing alongside a fellow defensive specialist like Bilinovic, Grimes has learned first hand what it takes to be an energetic, supportive teammate.

“I think it's also a trust thing to be there when we don't get a block,” Grimes said. “I think me and Maddy do it well — and the other defenders too — that if they don't get a block, we are there to dig.”

Despite the sweep of the Hoosiers, Schumacher-Cawley believes there’s more for this team to work on in terms of developing a winning mentality. The head coach credits the work Grimes and Bilinovic have done in practice to improve their passing, as she’s pushed them to be better all year.

As back line players, setting up the offense, particularly primary setter Seleisa Elisaia, is critical in order to catalyze the offense and create opportunities. Staying complacent is something the team is avoiding, and there is a strong importance on continuing to work on the little things every day while staying aggressive.

“I'm on these two all the time in the gym, and we pass every day,” Schumacher-Cawley said of Bilinovic and Grimes. “I think that when they're passing well, [Elisaia] can do some things and get hitters one-on-one. I think for these two it's gotten better in every set they've played so far.”

With Michigan on the horizon Saturday night, Penn State will have to tighten up its play at the net, securing the angles and preventing it from attacking the soft spots on the floor.

For Schumacher-Cawley, there will be a strong urgency on starting strong, creating the energy early in the match and jumping on Michigan from the opening serve.

“I think we have to start a little bit quicker and for that to be the focus,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “Michigan is a great team as well, and we’ve got to get our minds right, have a good morning practice, take some time to rest and be ready.”

