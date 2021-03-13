Penn State kept the intensity up throughout its match against Rutgers Saturday with big leads in a 3-0 win.

The Nittany Lions took the first set 25-11, the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-16.

Coach Russ Rose had nothing but good things to say about his players after their performance against the Scarlet Knights.

“Jenna [Hampton] and Maddie [Bilinovic] did a nice job with serve receive, and AC [Fitzpatrick] and Kaitlyn [Hord] had a good night hitting,” Rose said.

Penn State made the necessary adjustments from its first game against Rutgers the previous night to widen the score gap from set to set.

“Yesterday, we made a lot of errors and had some problems serving,” Rose said. “We know the importance of focusing and playing our best.”

The blue and white was able to maintain this lead while also keeping up the intensity to get ahead by even more.

“The players understand the importance in a rally score game that they need to generate enthusiasm because when you're playing and there's no one in the facility, you're responsible for the energy and keeping everything moving along,” Rose said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s volleyball defends home court against Rutgers For the third time this season, Penn State swept a Big Ten opponent on its home court.

A freshman defensive specialist, Bilinovic agreed with the increase in intensity both on and off the court and provided a simple explanation.

“We have a lot of energy at home.” Bilinovic said.

Bilinovic is only on the court for a few minutes during the three games she has played in, including this one. However, she always makes an impact whenever she is playing, recording two service aces and five digs against Rutgers.

Penn State’s players were able to keep each other motivated whether they were on the court or not, which gave the Nittany Lions the spark they needed to overcome Rutgers.

“Energy is always something, but it's something the players are responsible for,” Rose said.

The match was close in the beginning of the second and third sets as the Nittany Lions struggled to take a comfortable lead until later on.

“When we're down like that, it's really our side and us making the errors,” Bilinovic said. “When we control the ball, we control our serve and our side of the net and that makes all the difference.”

At one point, Rutgers secured a four-point lead early in the second set. Luckily for Penn State, it started its rally, which led to seven consecutive points.

“Sometimes it happens and we can miss four points in a row, but then we have a timeout and we can get together and keep pushing,” redshirt sophomore Anastasiya Kudryashova said. “Whenever we play as Penn State volleyball, we play really well.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE