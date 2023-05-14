Couple of Penn State women's volleyball commits win gold on U19 national team

Penn State knows how to recruit its players.

Commits Ava Falduto and Izzy Starck propelled the U.S. Girls U19 National Team to win gold in the NORCECA U19 Pan American Cup.

Golden! 🥇 The U.S. Girls U19 National Team defeated 🇲🇽 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-18) to win the NORCECA U19 Pan American Cup for the second consecutive year. Story and stats to come. pic.twitter.com/fjv3DbyvxT — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) May 15, 2023

Starck stands at 6-foot-2 as her highlight reels shows how she can use her height to benefit the Nittany Lions.

Falduto also will benefit the blue and white once she enters Happy Valley in 2024 with her speed and versatility as a playmaker.

