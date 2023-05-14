 Skip to main content
Couple of Penn State women's volleyball commits win gold on U19 national team

Penn State women's volleyball senior night, Emily Sciorra (2)

Penn State senior defensive specialist Emily Sciorra (2) hugs assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley as she is honored on senior night ahead of the women's volleyball game against Purdue at Rec Hall on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The no. 8 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 15 Boilermakers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State knows how to recruit its players.

Commits Ava Falduto and Izzy Starck propelled the U.S. Girls U19 National Team to win gold in the NORCECA U19 Pan American Cup.

Starck stands at 6-foot-2 as her highlight reels shows how she can use her height to benefit the Nittany Lions.

Falduto also will benefit the blue and white once she enters Happy Valley in 2024 with her speed and versatility as a playmaker.

