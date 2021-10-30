As the Big Ten portion of Penn State’s 2021 season reaches its final month, the Nittany Lions are seeing the bonds they’ve forged off the court pay dividends on it.

“On and off the court we’re a real tight group. We work harder than any other team in the country,” said senior right-side hitter Jonni Parker. “We do it for each other, and we’re going to grind and work hard and hold each other accountable, and do what we do best.”

That tight-knit mentality was on full display in the blue and white’s three-set sweep of Maryland Friday night at Rec Hall, with Penn State finding a rhythm en route to a decisive victory.

A major factor in the Nittany Lions’ success against the Terrapins was their effectiveness on serves.

Penn State racked up seven service aces — six in the final two sets — making life a little easier for its offense.

“It’s super important to have service pressure, especially in the Big Ten because everybody’s good,” sophomore middle blocker Allie Holland said. “Something we’ve been working on is making less [service] errors and I thought we did good tonight with that. We got a few aces out of it too, so that’s exciting.”

Holland contributed two service aces of her own.

Also with two aces was freshman defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen — earning praise from Russ Rose.

“Cassie came in and did a great job serving,” Rose said. “She came in intermittently and served the most number of balls for us.”

Penn State’s dominance Friday was never more apparent than in the second set — where the Nittany Lions claimed a 25-10 win.

“We hit .500 in the second set,” Rose said. “I thought we passed the ball well, and I thought Gabby [Blossom] did a nice job of spreading it out.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball downs Maryland thanks to all-around, efficient night Back at Rec Hall for the first time in two weeks, Penn State made quick work of a 17-5 Maryl…

Earning a Big Ten victory is never a small feat, but the blue and white notched its seventh such win this season on Friday.

In closely contested first and third sets, Penn State shut the door on multiple Terrapin comeback attempts.

“The big ten’s a competitive conference, so we have to make sure [we] take care of what we can do and make adjustments from there,” Parker said. “I feel like we did a good job of regaining our composure and staying in control.”

A familiar face walked the Maryland sideline Friday night — Terrapins head coach Adam Hughes, who served as a volunteer assistant coach and Penn State’s director of volleyball operations in two different stints under Rose.

Rose said he was glad to see Hughes once again, but coaching against him is an entirely different story.

“Adam is one of my favorite people in volleyball. As much as I enjoy seeing him, I don’t like playing him,” Rose said. “[I] value the contributions he made for all the years he was here with our program.

Penn State athletics’ connection to THON can be seen during the 46-hour dance marathon itself, but also on certain sports’ theme nights paying homage to the event — as the Nittany Lions did Friday night.

On THON night, Parker soaked in all that comes with being a part of the Penn State volleyball community.

“It’s great to be able to represent THON and [to be] able to play at Penn State on any given night,” Parker said. “It’s an honor and privilege to play at Rec Hall and represent Penn State.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE