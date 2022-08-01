Penn State is hitting the big screen in a major way in 2022.

The blue and white will play at least 11 matches on national television this season, the Big Ten announced Monday.

All of these matches will air on the Big Ten Network, beginning with the Nittany Lions meeting Stanford in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

The remaining 10 matchups take place during conference play, including tough road games against national title-defending Wisconsin and last year's runner-up, Nebraska.

