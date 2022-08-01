Penn State Women's Volleyball vs. Rutgers

After scoring 22 points in the first set, the Penn State Women's Volleyball team congratulates each other during the Penn State women's volleyball match against Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at  Rec Hall. Penn State beat Rutgers 3-1.

Penn State is hitting the big screen in a major way in 2022.

The blue and white will play at least 11 matches on national television this season, the Big Ten announced Monday.

All of these matches will air on the Big Ten Network, beginning with the Nittany Lions meeting Stanford in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

The remaining 10 matchups take place during conference play, including tough road games against national title-defending Wisconsin and last year's runner-up, Nebraska.

