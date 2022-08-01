Penn State is hitting the big screen in a major way in 2022.
The blue and white will play at least 11 matches on national television this season, the Big Ten announced Monday.
1⃣1⃣ matches on @BigTenNetwork this season!🔗 https://t.co/FOiAmRU5nZ#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xHpuEYWviA— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 1, 2022
All of these matches will air on the Big Ten Network, beginning with the Nittany Lions meeting Stanford in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.
The remaining 10 matchups take place during conference play, including tough road games against national title-defending Wisconsin and last year's runner-up, Nebraska.
