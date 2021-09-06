Penn State women's volleyball NCAA second round vs Towson, Kendall White (3) and Jonni Parker (9) celebrate

Penn State libero Kendall White (3) and right-side hitter Jonni Parker celebrate during the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Rec Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. The no. 11 seed Nittany Lions defeated the Towson Tigers 3-1.

 Jonah Rosen

After a weekend of matches for Penn State, the Big Ten announced its weekly awards on Monday.

Jonni Parker brought home the player of the week award after an undefeated weekend of volleyball for the Nittany Lions.

The senior also reached a milestone, earning her 1,000th career kill in a win versus Iowa State.

Parker was named the MVP of the Penn State Classic with three straight-set sweeps against Iowa State, Oregon State, and LSU.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.