After a weekend of matches for Penn State, the Big Ten announced its weekly awards on Monday.

Jonni Parker brought home the player of the week award after an undefeated weekend of volleyball for the Nittany Lions.

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠: Jonni Parker of @PennStateVBALL 🏐 MVP of Penn State Classic with 3.89 kills, 2.44 digs, 1.22 blocks per set in sweeps of Iowa State, Oregon State & LSU🏐 Had 1,000th career kill in win vs. Iowa St📰 https://t.co/hdEOvGy60z pic.twitter.com/88j8zKcHB4 — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) September 6, 2021

The senior also reached a milestone, earning her 1,000th career kill in a win versus Iowa State.

Parker was named the MVP of the Penn State Classic with three straight-set sweeps against Iowa State, Oregon State, and LSU.

