Penn State women's volleyball vs. Maryland

The Penn State women's volleyball team runs out to the volleyball court during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Maryland at Rec Hall on Friday, October 29th, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Maryland 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

With the 2022 season set to begin in under a month, Penn State looks to start strong under new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

The Big Ten released its preseason poll Monday morning, ranking the blue and white as the fifth-best team in the conference. Topping the rankings are the defending national title-winning Wisconsin Badgers, who return an extremely similar roster.

The 2021 campaign saw the Nittany Lions finish with a 21-11 record and fall in the NCAA Tournament in the second round against Pitt.

Schumacher-Cawley’s squad opens the year at home on Aug. 26 against UConn in the first contest of the Penn State Invitational.

In addition, the conference announced its preseason all-conference team, with no Penn Staters making the cut.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags