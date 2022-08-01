With the 2022 season set to begin in under a month, Penn State looks to start strong under new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.
The Big Ten released its preseason poll Monday morning, ranking the blue and white as the fifth-best team in the conference. Topping the rankings are the defending national title-winning Wisconsin Badgers, who return an extremely similar roster.
Coming 🔜 2022 #B1GVolleyball season!Ahead of #B1GFirstServe, here’s some forecasting via preseason poll: https://t.co/gRhcSEj8eY pic.twitter.com/2bjanQczqO— Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) August 1, 2022
The 2021 campaign saw the Nittany Lions finish with a 21-11 record and fall in the NCAA Tournament in the second round against Pitt.
Schumacher-Cawley’s squad opens the year at home on Aug. 26 against UConn in the first contest of the Penn State Invitational.
In addition, the conference announced its preseason all-conference team, with no Penn Staters making the cut.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Penn State made a splash on its coaching staff Monday morning.