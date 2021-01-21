Women's Volleyball, Michigan State, Russ Rose
Penn State head coach Russ Rose looks on as Penn State women's volleyball takes on Michigan State in the the NCAA regional round at Rec Hall on Saturday Dec. 9, 2017.

 Christopher Sanders

Russ Rose will have to wait a bit longer to begin his 42nd season at the helm of Penn State.

The Nittany Lions' season-opening series, which was slated to have them travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan, was postponed after both universities mutually agreed to do so.

The decision came out of an abundance of caution for athletes, coaches and others involved.

As of now, Penn State's next match, and new season opener, would be home against Ohio State on Tuesday.

