Donning bright pink uniforms in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, No. 8 Penn State followed Friday night’s win with yet another victory.

This time, the Nittany Lions needed just three sets to get the 3-0 win over unranked Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions got into the swing of things early, winning the first set by a gaping 13 point margin.

Sets two and three were a bit tighter, but Penn State was able to comfortably pull away in both, securing a clean three-set win over the Buckeyes.

“Dig Pink” game packs Rec Hall

Penn State’s “Dig Pink” Breast Cancer Awareness campaign brought perhaps this year’s biggest crowd to Rec Hall, sending the arena into a pink oblivion after every point scored by the Nittany Lions.

An almost invisible Ohio State cheering section definitely also played a role, leaving the court engulfed in an exuberant sea of pink.

The crowded arena definitely came into play in the third set, sparking a late-match burst of momentum that helped the Nittany Lions glide past the Buckeyes in front of a packed arena.

Explosive offensive play by Penn State

The blue and white offense erupted almost immediately against a tired Buckeye defense, easily taking the first set and never looking back.

Penn State’s hitters were on fire throughout the whole match, fueling the Nittany Lions’ dominant 39-kill win.

Jonni Parker and Serena Gray both had great nights, recording 12 and nine kills respectively in a match in which the two preyed on a tired-looking Buckeye defense from start to finish.

Ohio State plagued by errors

Errors have been an issue for Ohio State all year, and Saturday night’s match against the Nittany Lions didn’t look much different.

The Buckeyes didn’t do themselves any favors against Penn State, with 22 errors in just three sets.

Although Ohio State was able to relatively limit errors later on in the match, the Nittany Lions mere 9 errors propelled them to a solid victory in only three sets.