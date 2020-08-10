Penn State has formally announced Gabby Blossom and Jonni Parker as its captains for the upcoming season, despite the uncertain status surrounding Big Ten sports.

Blossom is entering her junior season and made huge strides in 2019.

Last season, she was named to the All-Northeast Region team one time, won three Big Ten Setter of the Week awards, earned one All-Big Ten honor and was named to the third team AVCA All-American squad.

She also started all 33 contests for the Nittany Lions and played all 117 sets as a setter.

Parker will also be embarking upon her junior campaign.

She was named a third team AVCA All-American in both 2018 and was an honorable mention in 2019. Last season, she was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten choice and was also named to both the Academic All-Big Ten Team and the Cyclone Invitational Team.

The Nittany Lions finished the 2019 season with an overall record of 27-6.

