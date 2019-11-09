Following a dominant sweep over Indiana on Friday, No. 8 Penn State started Saturday night off with a Senior Night ceremony and ended it with a win over No. 15 Purdue.

The Nittany Lions earned a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 25-15) win, their second straight at home.

On a night where both teams only had one game separating them from their last losses, both Penn State and Purdue played like they had something to prove.

The Nittany Lions hit the ground running in the first set, starting the set with a 4-0 run to set up a lead that never stopped growing. Penn State out-killed Purdue 18-11, and fast-paced offensive play led the blue and white to a first set win by a powerful eight points.

The second set went a bit differently, with the Boilermakers’ defense finally starting to make an impact on the game. An early block gave Purdue momentum and gave it a consistent leave.

Nonetheless, Penn State didn’t let the margin get too wide, and an electric comeback run brought the Nittany Lions within three points near the end of the set.

However, Purdue stayed strong and came away with a W on the set by a four-point margin.

The third set went rather similarly to the first, with Penn State starting off hot and not looking back. The Nittany Lions only hit .196, but they made the kills when it counted and came out victors, 25-18.

In a match where the first team to score in the set had always won the set, a kill by Serena Gray from a Gabby Blossom set gave Penn State the first point of the fourth set.

However, the fourth set was also the first set in the match in which the lead alternated, rather than one team staying ahead the whole time.

Nevertheless, the blue and white was able to pull ahead mid-set and ultimately come away with a win on the set as well as a victory on the evening to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play.

Limiting errors pays off for the blue and white

Errors have been an issue for Penn State lately, especially in games against other highly ranked opponents, such as its 24 errors against Nebraska, 25 against Illinois, and 23 against Wisconsin.

In Saturday’s match against Purdue, the Nittany Lions were able to keep errors to a minimum, marking only 18 errors through the entirety of the match.

Limiting errors can impact a team significantly, and Penn State’s ability to do so against the Boilermakers certainly gave the Nittany Lions what they needed to get a win on Saturday night.

Purdue blocking does not disappoint, Penn State plays up to the occasion

Coming into Saturday night’s match, Purdue was ranked first in the Big Ten in blocks, and after its performance against Penn State, it’s clear why.

Even though the Boilermakers couldn’t come away with a win against Penn State, they still managed to record six blocks against the Nittany Lions. However, the blue and white definitely played up to the occasion, marking nine blocks on the evening, with the middles looking dominant the whole match.

Kaitlyn Hord led the match in blocks, with six of Penn State’s nine coming from her, as much as Purdue’s whole team had.

Poor hitting percentage an explanation for Purdue’s lack of offensive firepower

Purdue’s loss can be credited in part to the team’s .194 hitting percentage, only hitting above .250 in one set, the second.

The Boilermaker offense on Saturday was reminiscent of its display in last weekend’s loss to Minnesota, in which they hit .183.

Purdue’s loss tonight will lower its stock come tournament selection time, and a winning weekend is crucial for the team next week if it wants to stay ranked.