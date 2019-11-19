An accidental stumble into the wrong head coach’s office nearly 22 years ago was the beginning of what is now an unbreakable bond between Russ Rose and Indiana head coach Steve Aird.

It wasn’t until the hour-and-a-half conversation spent between the young athlete on the men’s volleyball team and Rose that an enduring relationship would be formed.

“It’s a relationship that I am very proud of, and I’m grateful to have him in my life for decades,” Aird said.

The connection the two share is expressed through passion on a professional level, but it also extends to that of a personal one.

As a head coach of a Division I athletic program, Rose has many connections and relationships, but this one in particular has shaped Aird’s career and impacted his life beyond coaching.

Rose has served as a father figure to Aird for some time, and, just like Rose, the Hoosiers coach is a loving husband and father himself who has admired the wise ways of his mentor outside of the sport.

“Whenever I have ever needed anything outside of family, he’s been the North Star and he cares about everyone like this but I have been lucky, I have been very lucky to have him in my life,” Aird said.

Rose doesn’t take the impact he’s had on Aird’s life for granted.

“I don’t ever want to replace anybody’s father,” Rose said. “That’s not the point, but part of coaching is listening and helping and sometimes just listening is helping and with Steve I will always listen.”

Aird’s time at Penn State was spent in many forms, beginning with his years on the men’s team from 1997-2001 as a two-year captain, with only the familiarity of Rose.

It wasn’t until Aird’s time as an assistant coach at Cincinnati came to an end that Rose saw the highly passionate player’s abilities as a coach. It was then that Rose extended an offer to Aird to join him on the coaching staff at Penn State in 2007.

“I have always admired how committed he was to his parents and Penn State, but when we worked on staff together he was really ahead of the curve on whatever the technology was such as dealing with promotions,” Rose said. “He was especially better than me.”

The two-time NCAA champion assistant coach left an impact on Penn State’s program as he not only helped the Nittany Lions garner two NCAA titles in both 2007 and 2013, along with a Final Four berth in 2012.

During his time with the Nittany Lions, Aird demonstrated how valuable Penn State was to him.

“It’s my second home,” Aird said.

Aird’s time spent on staff was spent not only following in Rose’s footsteps and learning from the longtime coach, but also Aird himself became known as an “elite recruiter” and even picked out some of Penn State’s modern talent including one of this year's seniors in middle blocker Tori Gorrell.

“He’s a really upbeat and enthusiastic, positive guy who is incredibly loyal to Penn State,” Rose said. “He was always committed to doing the right thing and mentoring the younger players and going out of his way to help the guys who were in need of help. He became a great leader here.”

Aird measures his success in life with the opportunities Rose has blessed him with and this binding connection the two have formed.

“I am blessed everyday that I can look back and know that I have people who love me and care about me here and know it’s mutual,” Aird said. “This school was the defining moment in my life, when I decided to come from Toronto to play for Penn State, was the decision that has made me who I am today.”

Still strong and indestructible, the relationship has transformed over the years, however, in ways that both Aird and Rose are grateful for.

“When you work on staff here it's very demanding and so the level of excellence and what you have to produce is really really high so it’s hard at times because he has to be your boss compared to your friend,” Aird said. “Which is very understandable but the flip is that when your working on a staff where there is so much pressure and intensity to, it becomes a little bit easier.”

The assistant coaching position Aird held at Penn State has a special place in his heart next to the head coaching positions he’s had since, at Maryland and Indiana.

“We are at the beginning right now of a journey to build a program at Indiana, but I was lucky to have been apart of a family, players, staff and people who have been here for years that are pretty darn special,” Aird said.

The Penn State tradition that Aird has been a part of will never be forgotten and has had more of an impact on each new coaching opportunity he has taken on since 2014, just the way he imagined.

“I’m walking downtown today and I’m going to buy grilled stickies for my wife and babies and going to the cheese shop to buy coffee and it reminds me that I’m always fortunate to be in a college town that is awesome and very similar to State College,” Aird said.

Aird’s first time back in Rec Hall was in a match last season between Indiana and Penn State, and once again on Nov. 8 this season.

And yes, after the match, he made a stop into Rose’s office — this time on purpose.

“I have been really lucky to go all over the world, play and coach in Final Fours and become a head coach in the Big Ten because of what Russ Rose, and Penn State, gave me,” Aird said.