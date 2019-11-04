In the most recent update of the AVCA Coaches Poll, Penn State returns to No. 8 after going 1-1 this week on the road. The Nittany Lions fell one spot from the previous week.

Although Penn State had a straight-set victory over Iowa, the Nittany Lions could not maintain the momentum and lost in five sets against No. 7 Nebraska.

Four teams ahead of Penn State are teams that the Nittany Lions have lost to so far this season — No. 2 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 5 Stanford and No. 7 Nebraska. Penn State will face No. 6 Minnesota at home as the last match of conference play before the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship get underway.