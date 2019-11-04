Women's Volleyball vs. Howard, Coach Rose
Penn State head coach Russ Rose talks to his team during the women's volleyball game against Howard University at Rec Hall on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. No. 8 Penn State defeated Howard 3-0 to advance to the second round of playoffs.

 Zack Gething

In the most recent update of the AVCA Coaches Poll, Penn State returns to No. 8 after going 1-1 this week on the road. The Nittany Lions fell one spot from the previous week.

Although Penn State had a straight-set victory over Iowa, the Nittany Lions could not maintain the momentum and lost in five sets against No. 7 Nebraska.

Four teams ahead of Penn State are teams that the Nittany Lions have lost to so far this season — No. 2 Pittsburgh, No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 5 Stanford and No. 7 Nebraska. Penn State will face No. 6 Minnesota at home as the last match of conference play before the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship get underway.

