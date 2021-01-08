Penn State’s women’s volleyball program has sported some of the top volleyball players in the nation, including three who have continued their professional careers overseas.

These former Nittany Lions — Simone Lee, Haleigh Washington and Kendall White — credit the program and one person in particular for aiding their success.

Lee, Washington and White played their Penn State careers under Russ Rose, the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history with 1,299 wins.

These alumni aren’t just supporters of the Penn State volleyball community, but Rose’s methods in particular.

“[Coach Rose] pushes you to be your best, and being in a program like the one at Penn State causes you to expect a lot of yourself,” Lee said.

Lee started her professional career in Italy with the Imoco Volley Conegliano before moving across Europe to play in Germany, Turkey, and with her current team, the Kurobe Aqua Fairies in Kurobe, Japan.

While at Penn State, Lee won an NCAA Tournament title as a freshman in 2014 and was a two-time AVCA All-American first-team selection during her junior and senior years.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter said the transition from playing at the collegiate level in the Big Ten to playing professionally in Europe was difficult, but Rose helped her by implementing a mindset of hard work and perseverance above all else.

In all of her travels, Lee has managed to keep these life lessons with her and consistently work at being a good teammate and a great player.

“With Coach Rose he flat out tells you, ‘Don’t be a baby.’ He knows you're here for a reason and he expects you to effectively do your job both on the court and as a team member,” Lee said.

This specific mentality sunk in fast for the athletes under Rose’s wing.

“The Big Ten, Penn State especially, really gave me a strong mindset and taught me how to toughen up mentally,” Lee said. “It gave me the strength to face adversity head-on, specifically moving overseas alone for the first time.”

Washington played as a middle blocker for Penn State and was selected to the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League Dream Team.

She was also nominated three times to the AVCA All-American first-team in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Washington started her professional career playing for team Olimpia Teodora Ravenna in Italy.

Now, two years later, she is playing for Igor Gorgonzola Novara — also in Italy — and has taken from Penn State essential life skills that will stay with her on and off the court.

“[Rose] doesn’t just make you a better player, he makes you a better person,” Washington said. “He instills a work ethic like no other and forces you to think critically to work through your challenges.”

She credits both her team at Penn State and Rose for preparing her for this new experience.

“I’ve never been on a team that works harder than Penn State,” Washington said. “They make you figure out your body and learn exactly what works for you.”

She explained that while in Italy, there was a particular life lesson that stuck with her and followed her to every new life experience.

“It’s cliche but, ‘you only get one first impression,’ is something that has really resonated with me,” Washington said. “When I meet a new team, I make sure to present myself as the person I want to be seen as by others. It’s really important to me.”

Washington and Simone were seniors together while playing at Penn State as White joined the two on the roster in her sophomore year.

During her time at Penn State, White was a three-time All-American, earning first-team honors in 2018 and 2019 and second-team recognition in 2017, winning two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019.

White started her career playing her first season as a libero for the Terville Florange Olympique Club in France.

“I would say Coach Rose set us up for success by helping us gain independence to grow on our own and giving us a willingness to push ourselves,” White said.

White expressed her appreciation for her teammates and Rose for their lessons on self-reliance and competence.

“Moving from Pennsylvania to France, independence is something you need. [Coach Rose] really set me up to be a success,” White said.

From her former coach as a Nittany Lion, White has learned not to sweat the small stuff — which has been a significant lesson during her time in France.

“He would always tell me, ‘let go of what’s already happened and focus on what is to come,’” White said. “I was never one to let things go, but he taught me to accept the bad with the good.”

