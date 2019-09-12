It's safe to say this weekend has been circled on Penn State's calendar for a while.

After falling to Stanford in the quarterfinals of the 2018 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship, Penn State was then left to watch the Cardinal win it all in the finals versus Nebraska.

Now eight months later, the No. 4 Nittany Lions have the opportunity to test their skills against the top team in the nation and avenge that loss.

In the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge — a tradition two elite conferences do every year — Rec Hall will be the location of two matches that will challenge the young team’s resilience and will. No. 1 Stanford and No. 10 Oregon will be flying over to State College in hopes of coming out of the gym with another win added to their stats.

The big match that is getting the most attention is this one that has been months in the making. Friday night’s match against the Cardinal will be a battle of the liberos — both teams have All-Americans at the position.

The ultimate matchup of Kendall White and Morgan Hentz from Stanford will be a defensive war.

While Penn State has strong pin hitters, Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer is known for her powerful arm throughout the NCAA Women’s Volleyball world. Plummer is a two-time AVCA Player of the Year, and coach Russ Rose thinks it is highly possible Plummer has the ability to do it again in her senior year.

“We do not have anybody that hits the ball as hard as Plummer, and that includes any of our male practice players for staff members,” Rose said. “She played last week and the Texas coach said that she may be the best outside hitter to ever have played college volleyball. She might be the first player to ever that can be a three-time AVCA Player of the Year.”

While being aware of the seniority that returns on Stanford’s roster and starting lineup, Rose tries to remain patient with the new players just beginning their development. Although admitting to not being the most patient person, Rose knows that in time the girls will fill their positions powerfully.

“I do not think I have ever been known for having great patience. I think I have patience for the people who I think I should have patience with,” Rose said. “The people who I think should be able to carry a heavier load, have experience and the expectations of them are a little bit higher. My focus is on them a little bit more.”

However, unlike Stanford, Oregon is working in training the mass amount of underclassmen that make up the roster.

Ten women out of the 14 person roster are either freshmen or redshirt-freshmen. With Penn State not having nearly as many newcomers as Oregon, the matchup between those teams will be another game that all eyes will be on.

The Nittany Lions will be faced with two challenges from the West coast for this weekend, but they remain hopeful for maintaining their sweeping record.