Wisconsin started building momentum in the second set and never looked back at home against No. 5 Penn State.

Penn State’s first game on the road against the No. 13 Badgers was its first real test in Big Ten Play.

Wisconsin swept the game from Penn State in four sets (25-23,25-23,25-13,25-13) in a flip of performance between the teams during the match.

Set one and two featured Penn State’s youthful team playing to its full potential. This wouldn’t last for the Nittany Lions, as sets three and four saw Wisconsin make a turnaround, its veteran status showing through.

Parker Power

Jonni Parker was Penn State’s powerhouse of the night. Keeping the offense going for Penn State, number nine put up nine kills on the board in just set one.

Her performance only increased.

Parker became Wisconsin’s main focus, dominating the right side and adding pressure to Wisconsin’s defense as the sophomore recorded double-digit kills in the start of set two and finished with a total of 15.

Equal performance before tapering off

The high-intensity match between the two ranked teams was a balanced performance for both sides, but only in set one and two.

Penn State and Wisconsin statistically performed almost identically in the beginning of the match before it fell apart for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions produced 15 kills a .250 hit percentage, 5 attack errors and 15 assists as the Badgers produced 15 kills a .225 hit percentage, 6 attack errors and 14 assists.

Both teams were successful in the pass and serve until Wisconsin began handling the ball better and creating power on its side of the court.

Wisconsin’s offense dominates

Wisconsin’s Grace Loberg became a threat to Penn State and had a career-high performance in sets three and four.

Loberg came into the second half of the match and dominated Penn State’s defense, shutting out the Nittany Lions and putting a damper on Penn State’s momentum for the rest of the game.

The junior finished with a powerful 21 kills and a hit percentage .486 that led the Badgers to capitalize on the match.